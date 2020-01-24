Kulfi finds a ray of hope: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala : 24th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: The episode begins with kulfi praying Ambe ma to save her father and show her way so that she can expose Loveleen. Amarya gets emotional Chalu gives her emotional consent. Kulfi locates Dr.sheperds passport and she concludes that Dr Sheperd is in India.

They send this proof to the police. Police take Loveleen for statement and Chalu traps Cutie and Beauty she tries many tricks so that they can say where they have kept Dr.sheperd? But she fails. In morning Loveleen feels obstructed.

Kulfi thinks that maybe Dr.sheperd is in a house like Sikandar. Loveleen tells Tauji to spy on Kulfi if he wants his wife to be safe

