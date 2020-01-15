Kulfi Kumar Bajewala to go off air soon

MUMBAI: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Gul Khan, is currently one of the most watched television shows. The intriguing narrative has kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma play the lead roles in the show. The jodi of onscreen father and daughter has been winning the hearts of viewers. However, latest reports suggest that the musical drama is set to end its journey. Yes, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will be going off air soon.

According to the media reports, the show is going off air on February 7, 2020. It will be replaced by another show backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Guroudev Bhalla that will take up the 7 pm slot.

Will you miss Kulfi Kumar Bajewala? Hit the comment section below.