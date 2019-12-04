Kulfi Kumar Bajewala : Kulfi and Amyra Bonding with lovely

MUMBAI: Kulfi and Amyra Bonding with lovely. Sikander plays his guitar. Kulfi asks Sikander why are you sitting alone and smiling, Sikander says I had a picture of all of us together and I see it only missing Paji Bhabhi and Bebe. Kulfi says we soon will be together and you stop thinking about your illness and trust god. Sikander says I’m missing my mouth organ a lot today, Paji had gifted me and I use to play it for all, Kulfi says to keep the faith and look you will find your mouth organ. Sikander says okay let’s see.

Sikander feeling uneasy making his medicine, Lovely wakes up and asks what medicine are you having, Sikander throws it and says acidity medicine but it’s not working you go to sleep. Lovely falls asleep, Sikander crawls inside and takes his medicine, adds in his water and leaves.

Lovely wakes up and picks the bottle and says this the tablet will tell me why is Sikander lying.

Sikander makes the video for Kulfi and Amyra. Kulfi walks to Sikander, Sikander says get Amyra I have something important, Kulfi says later first see what I have, and shows his childhood pic and with mouth organ, says will find it, Kulfi says I have faith and will find it, Sikander says I had lost it in Punjab, it was snatched by someone so leave this topic.

Lovely’s friend Rahul tells her about Sikander's situation, Lovely in shock. Lovely calls on a number she found in the picture, and finds the person has shifted to Mumbai and reaches the address as told.

Grandpa there very cranky yells at Kulfi. Kulfi keeps trying, Kulfi shows him a picture and says when you were staying in Punjab you had bought a house that belonged to my father and then you had taken mouth organ from my father do you still have it, grandpa yells at Kulfi and shh her away, Kulfi prays to god.

Kulfi hears mouth organ and peeps from window and finds someone playing mouth organ that belongs to Sikander, Kulfi with anger bangs the door, grandpa yells at her and she faints.

Sikander walks in and sees lovely disturbed, lovely hugs him and starts crying. Kulfi acts as if she has fainted, she wakes up in grandpas house and starts acting, says some water please, Kulfi asks who am I, where am I, he scares kulfi. Kulfi tells him whole story and requests for mouth organs .grandpa denies, Kulfi with difficulty snatches it then sees a kid crying for it.