Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Kulfi follows the teachings of Sikander

Dr. Shephered asks Loveleena about her final decision; she says it's not easy to rely on 1% chance. Loveleena says it's not easy, let Sikander stay with us in normal condition. What if he dies during operation we can't take the risk. Because of which Sikander won't be able to enjoy the moment he has left only. Kulfi insists but Amrya also says Loveleena is saying.

Kulfi says when I fell in the river did you think I died, Sikander says no, Kulfi says you had trust right that I’m alive, Sikander says yes, Kulfi says I similarly have faith that you will survive the surgery, Sikander says its 1% Kulfi, let me be with you for whatever time I have, Kulfi says you will have to live, stop thinking that you are dying, for us you have to live, this miracle will happen,just have faith say yes, we will be waiting out for you, after Surgery you will come out alive. Sikander calls Amyra and hugs them both.

Sikander sees Kulfi happy about Sikander agreeing on surgery, Sikander prays with Kulfi and Amyra and says its time for surgery. Sikander says I don’t know what will happen, but remember what I have taught, and says always live to fullest, enjoy your life face all hardship, I have full faith in you, you will face this world, you are the hero of your stories and me know you two will make it a good one. Amyra gets very emotional and holds Sikander tight, Kulfi gives her hope, Amyra doesn’t let Sikander leave her, Kulfi stands by her and says stay strong, he will come back trust me, Amyra says you insisted him to surgery if something happens to him, I swear I will never forgive you and leaves.

Sikander carries a photo of Amyra and Kulfi to the operation theatre, Sikander says to the doctor I will try me best to fight, the doctor says I have a good faith, all the best we all will win. Sikander's operation begins.

Kulfi praying sees the diya goes off and is shocked, a man standing behind and praying says this is not good, Kulfi gets scared. Dr Shepherd feeling dizzy while operating, his assistant asks do you want coffee, he says I just had before the operation. Loveleen had added sleeping pills in doctor’s coffee; Loveleen says god I'm doing this for my Amyra, Sikander can’t live, I'm so sorry.

Kulfi remember Sikander teaching her if you sing Raag Deepak with full dedication, god will bless you and this diya will light, Kulfi says god I have hope I won’t let my father died, I will do the impossible, I will sing raga Deepak for him and this diya will light again, he won’t leave me and go.

Kulfi seats in front of god and begins singing Raag.

