News

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Lovely blackmails Sikandar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Sep 2019 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: In daily soap opera Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the festival fo Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated.

Everything goes well until Kulfi mysteriously gets kidnapped from the chawl.

Shockingly, Lovely planned to kidnap Amyra but ended up kidnapping Kulfi instead.

Lovely is now stuck in a dilemma about how to face Kulfi, but then, she cracks a new plan.

Lovely hides her identity and blackmails Sikandar

Lovely wants to get her daughter Amyra back and take her away from the poor life.

While Kulfi is in Lovely's captivity, Sikandar and Amyra get worried for her,

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

past seven days