Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Lovely blackmails Sikandar

MUMBAI: In daily soap opera Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the festival fo Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated.



Everything goes well until Kulfi mysteriously gets kidnapped from the chawl.



Shockingly, Lovely planned to kidnap Amyra but ended up kidnapping Kulfi instead.



Lovely is now stuck in a dilemma about how to face Kulfi, but then, she cracks a new plan.



Lovely hides her identity and blackmails Sikandar



Lovely wants to get her daughter Amyra back and take her away from the poor life.



While Kulfi is in Lovely's captivity, Sikandar and Amyra get worried for her,



It will be interesting to see what happens next.