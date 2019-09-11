Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Lovely escapes jail to get Amyra and seek revenge from Sikandar-Kulfi

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Sikandar- Kulfi, and Amyra are finically down and they are struggling through life and on the other hand Lovley is trying to escape from the jail so that she can stay with Amyra and take her revenge from Sikandar and Kulfi.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Lovely suffers a hell life in prison, and Lovely and Nihalo team up to make a plan and thus they succeed in escaping.

In the upcoming episode, Lovely will now sneak and reach into Sikandar’s chawl where they will be staying, as she wants to take Amyra with her, as she wants only Sikandar and Kulfi to suffer alone with the poor financial state.

Lovely goes into Sikandar’s room where he is sleeping along with Kulfi and Amyra as now, she wants Amyra to get rid of this traumatic situation and continue the lavish lifestyle with her and her Nanu.

But on the other side, Amyra has developed hatred for Lovely after knowing the murder truth so it will be interesting to see if Lovely could get Amyra back or no.