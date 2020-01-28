Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’s actor Rudra Kaushish turns producer

MUMBAI: Actor Rudra Kaushish known for his role as Mohendar Singh Gill in Star Plus Show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has now expanded his roots in Content Production too.

His debut short film Do Minute as a producer under his banner 'Rekha G' Films has released on a leading OTT platform.

“I feel a strong passion for storytelling and always wanted to diversify. I, therefore, started with my own production house 'Rekha G' Films in 2019. The story of Do Minute revolves around a couple and a taxi driver. It has been majorly shot in Mumbai” said Rudra.

Rudra has featured in various shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Aapke Aa Jaane Se, Iss Pyar ko Kya Naam Du ( season 3). He has also worked in movies like Talash, Bhadaas, Lahore, and Ranbanka. His first film was Lahore which released in 2010. He has also been featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Ek boond Ishq, Baazigar – Rishton ka Saudagar, Amrit Manthan, Bhagya Vidhata and Balika Vadhu.

Before starting his career as an actor Rudra was a Sub- Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force from 1995- 2007. He is currently seen as Mohendar Singh Gill in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. His next appearance as an actor is ‘Dadi Amma, Dadi Amma Maan Jaao’ which will be aired on Star Plus from 27th January 2020. The actor turned producer signed off hoping for love and blessings for his new venture.