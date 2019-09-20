Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Sikandar in fix to save Kulfi, sacrifices Amyra to evil Lovely!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ serial, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has brought a big dilemma in front of Sikandar.



During the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Lovely kidnaps Kulfi instead of Amyra.



Sikandar is now stuck in a dilemma as Lovely blackmails him to give away Amyra in return for Kulfi.



Sikandar is trapped in this situation where he is left with no choice rather than to sacrifice Amyra.



Although Kulfi is missing and is in danger, Amyra gets concerned for her as she has developed a sisterly relation with her.



Sikandar will decide to meet Lovely and confront her over her nasty condition.



Sikandar wants to stay with his both daughters and doesn’t want to separate them.



Let see how Sikandar will take his final move.