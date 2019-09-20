News

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Sikandar in fix to save Kulfi, sacrifices Amyra to evil Lovely!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 10:32 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ serial, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has brought a big dilemma in front of Sikandar.

During the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Lovely kidnaps Kulfi instead of Amyra.

Sikandar is now stuck in a dilemma as Lovely blackmails him to give away Amyra in return for Kulfi.

Sikandar is trapped in this situation where he is left with no choice rather than to sacrifice Amyra.

Although Kulfi is missing and is in danger, Amyra gets concerned for her as she has developed a sisterly relation with her.

Sikandar will decide to meet Lovely and confront her over her nasty condition.

Sikandar wants to stay with his both daughters and doesn’t want to separate them.

Let see how Sikandar will take his final move.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Nishant Malkhani celebrates his birthday!

Nishant Malkhani celebrates his birthday!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

past seven days