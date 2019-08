MUMBAI: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will soon witness yet another high voltage drama.



As the society wants to kick Kulfi and Amayra out, they are fighting tooth and nail and are head strong about their decision. It is because Kulfi, Sikandar and Amyra are living in room no. 11, the society people want them to leave.



While the trio are still trying to figure out the mystery behind room no. 11, Kulfi will now be seen defending Amyra, by using evil schemes, to know the mystery and protect her family.



