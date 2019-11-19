News

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Anjali Anand to re-enter the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 04:38 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is currently one of the most popular television serials. The show is produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha. With its gripping narrative, the soap has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

The show is up for high voltage drama. In the earlier episodes, it was seen that Anjali Anand who portrays the role of Lovely in the show was sent to jail to serve a term of eight years as she was charged with Kulfi’s mother, Nimrat’s murder. Now, according to the latest reports, Anjali will once again be back in the show as Lovely. She will be released from jail earlier as she will be rewarded for saving the Chief Minister’s life which was shown in the earlier track. With Lovely’s re-entry, the upcoming episodes will unfold a lot of twists and turns.

