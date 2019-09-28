Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Update: Kulfi finds Amyra’s note

MUMBAI: In the last episode, Kulfi and her friends encounter a dangerous gangster in a godown when they desperately search for clues. Later, Sikander makes a blunder while cooking food. The jailer had informed Sikander about Loveleen been shifted to the mental asylum. Sikander decided to find Amyra as his priority and later see what was going on with Loveleen. Sikander takes out the key that Kulfi had given him and starts to find the clue.



Kulfi wondered which place it is where Amyra must be kept and discussed about the key that she had given to Sikander. Meanwhile, Sikander comes to the location which was mentioned in the key and opens the locker. Just as he scanned the items kept inside it, someone hits him on the head and kidnaps him. Kulfi makes a duplicate key of the locker and tried to open the locker.



She hears someone’s scream and proceeded towards the changing room, where the noise had come from. The goons shoed them off and tells them that children should not come inside. They then tell Sikander that Amyra was with them and that he would have to work for them in order to get his daughter back. Sikander agreed to do anything in order to get Amyra back and they tell him that he will be contacted soon.



Here, when Kulfi had come out, she spots a child singing the rap which Amyra had written. The child confesses that he had found the lyrics in the dustbin and was not composed by him. Kulfi brings the paper home. She knew that Amyra had the habit to pour her heart out through the raps and tried to decode the song and looks for clues in the note.



Tony and Jimmy looks at Sikander’s video when he was kidnapped. Tony mocks Sikander’s helplessness and praises Jimmy about his planning. Jimmy reveals his plan and tells Tony that Amyra’s love and Sikander’s desperate attempts to find Amyra would lead Sikander into doing something illegal for which he would be imprisoned for life. Tony gets happy to see Jimmy had a full proof plan to make sure Sikander suffers for his entire life.



Just then, a stranger comes and tells Tony that Amyra was with them and until they complete the task given to them, she would not come to any of them. He tells Tony and Jimmy that Boss had told them to keep Amyra with them to keep a guarantee from his side.