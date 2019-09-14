Kulwant to take Meher away from Param in Colors' Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Colors Choti Sardarni is soon gearing up for high-voltage drama.



As seen, Sarabjit asks Meher to fill negativity in Param towards her. But when Meher does this, Param falls sick. Sarabjit does not allow Meher to take care of him so that Param thinks of her as a bad mother. However, Param is suffering from chicken pox, and Meher can't help but take care of him.



Soon, the doctor informs Sarabjit that a pregnant woman needs to stay away from Param or the baby might die in the womb. Hence, Kulwant gets called home to take Meher away from them.



Keep tuned in to this space for more updates.