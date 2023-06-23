Kumar Maharaj and contestants Shivanshu and Hansvi’s beautiful jugalbandi leaves everybody spellbound on India's Best Dancer 3

Kumar Maharaj

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is all geared up to raise the bar for entertainment with a ‘3 hour special’ episode this Sunday! As the competition gets intense, the talented contestants will be put to a new test in this ‘naya daur’, where they will have to showcase their magic of dance. Making the grand evening extra special, the show will be celebrating the legendary singer and king of romantic melodies, Kumar Sanu in the ‘Superhit Sunday With Sanu Da' special. 

The episode will showcase extraordinary performances by the contestants who will recreate the magic of Kumar Sanu's timeless songs, infusing romance, love, and laughter in their acts. Not only will the episode showcase exceptional dance talent, but will also feature Indian Idol contestants Rishi Singh & Debosmita Roy, comedian Jai Vijay & Nitesh Pandey, along with the talented dancers - Sanam Johar, Sushant Khatri, and the winner of India's Best Dancer season 1, Tiger Pop; making for a perfect entertainment bonanza. 

Highlight of the episode will be the exceptional presence of the renowned Kathak dancer, Kumar Maharaj a.k.a Kumar Sharma, who will be coming to support the talented contestants Shivanshu Soni and Hansvi Tonk. Kumar will give a breathtaking Kathak performance on the song "Aankho Ki Gustakiya"; leaving everybody mesmerized. But, making the evening magical will be when Kumar Maharaj will mention that he is a big fan of Shivanshu and Hansvi. Not only this, Kumar will also do an amazing jugalbandi with contestants Shivanshu Soni and Hansvi Tonk, on the song “Slow Motion”; leaving the audience spellbound.

Expressing their joy, Shivanshu Soni stated, "It's a special day for us. When we found out that he is our fan, we were overjoyed. We have followed him for years, and he has been a tremendous inspiration to us. As male classical dancers, we look up to him, and his international representation of classical dance is awe-inspiring. It motivates us to work harder and represent this dance form on an international platform."

Hansvi Tonk expressed her admiration, saying, "I am a huge fan of Kumar Maharaj, and I have followed him since the beginning of my dance journey. It was always a dream of mine to share the stage with him. I would like to thank India’s Best Dancer for giving this incredible opportunity. It's truly a dream come true."

Don't miss this remarkable episode of India's Best Dancer 3 this Sunday from 8pm to 11pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Sony Entertainment Television Kumar Maharaj Shivanshu Hansvi India's Best Dancer 3
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 12:48

