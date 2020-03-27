Kumar Sanu and Maniesh Paul recreates the iconic 90s melody ‘Ae Kaash Ke Hum” on the sets of Saregamapa

MUMBAI: Every time he is on the stage, he will make you laugh by bringing a laugh riot and literally make us roll on the floor laughing, his unimaginable jokes, comic timings and really the quality of lighting up the environment has made him the nation’s favorite host and dost, the none other than Maniesh Paul. The multi-talented actor had a long yearning for playback singing and lately he got a mind-blowing opportunity to share the stage with legendary Kumar Sanu and recreate the 90s melodious track ”Ae Kaash Ke hum.”

Maniesh is presently hosting Saregamapa Lil Champs and it was the prestigious stage where Kumar Sanu sang his classic and golden track “Ae Kaash Ke Hum” from the movie Kabhi Haab Kabhi Naa. Sultan of Stage Maniesh accompanied the singer and sang along the track and we couldn’t stop gushing over the video. The original score was also sung by Kumar Sanu and had become a sensation and till date rules the audience’s hearts.

Maniesh is a multi-talented actor and this is no more a secret, he loves to explore new opportunities and always keen to learn new things. Singing has always been on Maniesh’s bucket list, we have already heard his musical voice in the popular music album ‘Harjai’ alongside Iulia Vantur and Sachin Gupta. Amidst the Corona breakdown where the whole country is locked down, Maniesh feels that this is the right time to explore more and wants to try his hands on singing. Once the situation gets better in our country, Maniesh would love to record and release 2-3 albums and make his fans groove and surprise them.

The Sultan of the stage is presently been hosting Saregampa Lil Champs, he was the host of the popular youth show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ which just went off air last week. We hope we get to see him in some really catchy music videos where we can get to hear his voice and also get to see his charm.