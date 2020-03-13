Kumar Sanu shares an anecdote about music composer - Pyarelal that will leave you surprised

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga MaPa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has the legends of Indian music- Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as judges and popular anchor,Maniesh Paul, as the host. This weekend, the audience will be in for a treat with popular hits of Laxmikant - Pyarelal being showcased and veteran music director Pyarelal Sharma gracing the show with his wife Sunila Sharma!

The judges and Pyarelal ji went down the memory lane and shared several anecdotes from their career. But Kumar Sanu shared a shocking incident related to Pyarelal Ji. Right after contestant Tanishka Sarkar's performance on Dafliwale, Kumar Sanu revealed a big secret about the guest Pyarelal Sharma. He revealed how Pyarelal refused to take up any project after the demise of his musical partner Laxmikant Kudalkar. Sanu mentioned, "After Laxmikant ji was no more, everyone in the industry got to know that Pyarelal ji was refusing to each and every collaboration he was being offered. Many singers, including me, tried to convince him, but he just wouldn't agree! One day I went to his place and asked him to bless me with his music composition for the movie Utthan. He refused again, but when I told him a few lines of the song, his wife Sunila ji came out and told Pyarelal ji that he 'will' do this composition. I would really like to thank Sunila ji for convincing her husband to help me with the composition." Kumar Sanu further revealed, "Finally, Pyarelal ji agreed to do the composition but with the promise that we will use live musicians for all the acoustic music for the compositions. I felt really blessed.

" With veteran composer Pyarelal Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma in the house, the audience had a gala time with songs of 60s, 70s, 80s being sung by the supremely talented Li'l Champs. While Ananya Sharma stunned everyone as she sang Bindiya Chamkegi, Aryananda's performance to Satyam ShivamSundaram won the audience's hearts. In fact, Alka Yagnik even came on stage andappreciated her singing skills. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lots of melodies and surprised for the viewers.