Kumeria Productions to bring a crime thriller on Dangal TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the on-goings of the television industry.

There are a lot of production houses which are in the pipeline much to the entertainment of the viewers and soon, there will be a new presentation which promises to be a visual delight. Producer Gul Khan has always introduced shows which are extremely entertaining not only content wise but also with a stellar starcast which have the audience captivated with their acting and on-screen chemistry.

Well, there is another production house which is bringing some distinguished content on the table. Helmed by actor Vijayendra Kumeria who was recently a part of Naagin 4, the actor is also a producer. Under the banner of Kumeria Productions, there is a new show being rolled out for Dangal TV.

The project is touted to be a finite series. Our sources inform us that the project will be a love story with the backdrop of crime.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Vijayendra Kumeria: I feel confident as I am fit)