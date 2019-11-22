Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar reveals how she lost weight

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar shares her weight loss journey, and the video we hear has gone viral! The actress talks about the two phases in her life: one which had caused weight gain and the other in which she has once again worked towards losing the weight.
The actress has rose to fame after her debut show Kumkum that became a huge success. After that, she went on to be the winner of Bigg Boss. Due to her immense popularity, Juhi was offered many shows before Karamphal Data Shani. However, she wanted to focus on her daughter and be a part of the initial crucial years of her childhood.
Now, the actress has started her own YouTube channel where she shares her experiences and the things she does with her child. Some of the videos are really inspiring like the one she shared on weight loss; it’s a commendable change in the actress.
Check out the post below.
View this post on Instagram
This video comes to all of you on popular demand as a lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss journey! Weight loss is the number one topic for all of us as we all want to be healthier, fitter and in the best of shape. For me this journey has happened twice and here I am sharing my personal experience as well as tips and rules I followed to get there. And the journey shall always continue because no matter what its always important to be your fittest self! . . Link In My Bio . . #JuhiBlogs #JuhiVlogs #WeightLossJourney #WeightLoss #PopularDemand #Fitness #FitnessLife #FitnessJourney #YouTube #YouTuber
Add new comment