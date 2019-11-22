Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar reveals how she lost weight

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar shares her weight loss journey, and the video we hear has gone viral! The actress talks about the two phases in her life: one which had caused weight gain and the other in which she has once again worked towards losing the weight.

The actress has rose to fame after her debut show Kumkum that became a huge success. After that, she went on to be the winner of Bigg Boss. Due to her immense popularity, Juhi was offered many shows before Karamphal Data Shani. However, she wanted to focus on her daughter and be a part of the initial crucial years of her childhood.

Now, the actress has started her own YouTube channel where she shares her experiences and the things she does with her child. Some of the videos are really inspiring like the one she shared on weight loss; it’s a commendable change in the actress.

Check out the post below.