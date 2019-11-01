Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar’s MAKEOVER; chops off her luscious locks

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of shows including Tantra, Santoshi Maa, and Karmaphal Daata Shani. She has been part of many other shows, but she is best known for playing title role in Kumkum. The actress is now making headlines for her remarkable makeover.



The actress has chopped off her luscious locks. The actress is now sporting shorter hair and shared with her followers on social media how it made her 'nervous' to go for the big change. She also encouraged them to follow suit. The actress captioned her makeover video as, "Excited, nervous and with butterflies jumping in my stomach, I decided to take the leap and get my hair cut to a shorter length, which I had always wanted. As actors many a time to maintain continuity we aren't able to experiment as much as we would like to, but I have always wanted to try out shorter hair. So here I am taking the plunge, check it out yourself.....And for those of you who are thinking whether you should go for a change, I say there's one life, go for it!" The actress is a single mom to her seven-year-old daughter, Samairra. She got divorced from husband Sachin Shroff in 2018.



Take a look below: