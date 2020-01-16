Kumkum Bhagya, 15 January 2020, Written Update: Pragya catches Rhea looking at Ranbir

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and drama.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. Well, Meera blushes to look at Abhi. Everyone including Abhi, Vikram, Ranbir and Meera have a fun time with the family. Ranbir complains that Vikram and Abhi should include him and Aaryan with them and not leave them alone with the ladies. An upset Purab is standing in a corner. Aliya asks him to smile but he refuses. Rhea tries to find Ranbir but Meera tells him he is on the other side of the venue. Meera asks Rhea about what is going on in her life because she seems lost in her thoughts. Rhea says she will tell Meera everything, but all at the right time. Pragya, Prachi and Shahana arrive and an excited Rhea leaves the conversation mid-way to welcome Pragya. Pragya and Rhea hug each other. Shahana asks Prachi why Rhea changes suddenly around Pragya. Prachi starts feeling jealous of seeing her mother who displays extra love and affection on Rhea. Pragya catches Rhea looking at Ranbir who is standing with his friends. She thinks Rhea a guy among his friends.

Pragya tells Meera that Rhea is perhaps in love with someone. Rhea goes to talk to Ranbir but finds her staring at Prachi. An upset Rhea bumps into Aliya and starts crying. She tells Aliya that Ranbir no longer dislikes Prachi and was, in fact, looking at her as if she is the most beautiful girl in the world. Aliya promises Rhea to get her what she deserves and that she will get Prachi out of Ranbir’s life. Aliya tells Rhea that every time she sees Prachi smiling, it instantly reminds her of her mother. Rhea gets worried that if Ranbir proposes to Prachi for marriage, Pragya will instantly agree because she genuinely likes Ranbir. Ranbir, meanwhile, is following Prachi. Shahana catches him in the act. Aaryan asks Ranbir what is he doing. Ranbir tells him that he is going crazy and his heart will jump out of his chest. He says he starts imagining Prachi and her voice everywhere. He is confused if its love or madness. Prachi and Shahana greet Happy Lohri to Ranbir but he starts fumbling in front of her.

Ranbir compliments Prachi and leaves. Prachi goes to meet Ranbir’s Dadi who tells her that he has been behaving weird these days. Ranbir’s grandmom tells Prachi that her grandson is probably in love. But Prachi denies saying Ranbir falls in love with a new girl every day. Shahana asks Ranbir why he was looking at Prachi. He again runs away. Aliya tells Rhea that she will be directly involved in all her plans and help her out. She hires a girl named Maya to come to the Lohri celebration venue and lie that Ranbir molested her. Aliya makes Rhea understand that if when Maya will cry in front of everyone saying how Ranbir misbehaved with her, everyone will believe Maya. And if Prachi too believes Maya, it will irritate Ranbir. Pragya is talking to Meera when she sees Abhi and Purab. She reminisces the old memories she shared with Abhi. Meera asks Pragya if she knows what love is. Pragya says that it is up to our destiny to decide whether we will get to be with the love of our life or not. Meera disagrees saying we can love someone from a distance and be happy too. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?