Kumkum Bhagya, 16 January 2020, Written Update: Aliya asks Maya to put molestation charge on Ranbir

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and drama.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The episode sees how Abhi talks to Purab about Meera’s weird behavior. Purab then tells him not to oust Meera from the house to which Abhi replies in the affirmative. Abhi tells him that once she gets married to a suitable guy, he can take his love story forward. Rhea has doubts about her plan getting backfired but Aliya makes her understand that this won’t be happening and promises Ranbir will forever be hers.

Shahana tells Prachi that she has been searching for Ranbir on being asked about the same. Prachi takes her to the Lohri celebrations. Ranbir tells Aryan that Prachi is making him crazy. He is not able to understand what is happening to him. Aryan suggests him to take help from an experienced person and Ranbir decides to take Vikram’s help. Pragya sees Purab and goes to meet him but bumps into Abhi midway.

Purab thinks that they are fighting again and calls Abhi on the stage to sing a song. Abhi blames Pragya for it and goes to perform. Meera imagines Abhi dancing with him while Abhi dances with Pragya. Aliya gets angry after seeing this. Pragya gets a sprain on her ankle while dancing post which Abhi takes her inside. Vikram tells Ranbir that Aryan told him he loves someone. Vikram pulls Ranbir's leg which irks the latter and he leaves from there. Later on, Ranbir searches for Vikram while Maya enters the club. Aliya asks Maya to put molestation charge on Ranbir and that it must look like genuine. Maya tells her that the work will be done by the end of the day. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?