Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi begs Pragya to let him meet their elder daughter

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pragya waiting for Abhi to get up as she has many things in her mind to ask him. She recalls about Rhea’s issue. So she calls up Rhea but as Rhea is sleeping, she doesn’t pick up the call. In the next moment someone knocks on the door. Pragya gets very scared but still opens a door. Madhu gives her a cup of coffee. Pragya takes the coffee mug and closes the door. Madhu wonders about Pragya’s behaviour. She notices that Abhi is about to wake up. Meanwhile, Rishi takes Shahana in his room. Shahana is very panic to see Abhi in the room. Rishi tells her not to go there. Shahana asks him whether he knows anything. Rishi recalls that Pragya had told him not to share about it to anyone. Initially he avoids telling her but as she sees that Shahana is stubborn on finding out about Abhi, he tells her that Pragya knows the person.



But Shahana still insists him to reveal the truth. Rishi takes a promise from Shahana for not sharing it with anyone else. Shahana also doubts that the person in Pragya’s room might be Prachi’s father but still she promises him to keep it a secret. Shahana still decides to see the face of the person in Pragya’s room and tell it to Prachi too. In the mean time, Vikram has a cute fight with his morning about the newspaper. Ranbir also supports his grandma. Aliya also comes there to meet Vikram for some office work. Vikram and Ranbir keep on fighting. By that time Rhea comes there pretending that she came to meet Aliya. Ranbir feels that Rhea must have come to meet him with Aliya’s excuse. He tries to talk to Rhea but Rhea gets angry with him as she had seen Ranbir with Prachi the earlier night.



Meanwhile, Shahana decides to see the face of Prachi’s father along with Prachi. But when she learns that Prachi is taking bath and she is already late, Shahana feels disappointed. Sarita looks for Pragya in the house but Rishi handles the situation by telling Sarita that Pragya is tired so will be taking rest for the day. On the other hand, Abhi wakes up. He gets very delighted to see Pragya with him in the morning. He shares that he was missing her, her talks, lectures and coffee a lot. Both of them get very emotional. Shahana in the mean time tries to pep inside Pragya’s room to find out who is the person with Pragya. She sees the person (Abhi) consoling Pragya. Rishi tries to stop her as she again tries to disturb Pragya. Abhi and Pragya (Sriti Jha) spend some quality time with each other cherishing old memories. Abhi asks Pragya whether she missed him. Pragya gets tears saying that she missed her Rockstar a lot. They hug each other.



On the other hand, Ranbir tries to pacify Rhea who is upset with him. After some time Rhea bursts with anger on him for being with Prachi without any information to her. Rhea claims that Prachi is trying to trap Ranbir in her love. Ranbir makes fun of it. Rhea gets so angry that she leaves from there. Ranbir follows her to convince her but Rhea doesn’t listen to him. Ranbir calls Aryan. He tells Rhea that he loves her and he can never think of anyone other than her. Aryan arrives there. Ranbir tells her to reveal the incident happened last night. Ranbir and Aryan tell Rhea about the last night story. Ranbir gets upset as Rhea didn’t believe in him earlier. So he leaves from there with Aryan. Priyanka overhears the conversation. She asks Rhea not to get pacified by Ranbir so easily unless he confesses his love in front of everyone. On the other hand, Abhi tells Pragya that she wants to meet their elder daughter who was with Pragya. Pragya shares that she wants to let him meet their daughter but she is into dilemma as she doesn’t want their daughter to meet her father suddenly in such situation. Abhi asks her whether she told their daughter about their issues. Pragya tells him that she has not. Abhi is relieved to hear that as the issues were different and internal. Abhi begs Pragya to let him meet their elder daughter.