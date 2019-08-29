Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi learns that Purab is telling the lie

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Purab and Abhi having drink on the terrace as Purab wakes up Abhi in the midnight. Abhi learns that Purab must have something to share with him. Purab initially avoids telling Abhi about Disha. On insisting, Purab tells him that he is feeling lonely but fears if something goes wrong after he bursts out his feelings. Abhi identifies that Purab must have met Disha. Purab tells him that he wants to spend his rest of the life with Disha. Abhi asks him to go ahead and assures to handle the rest. But Purab tells him that there is a no U turn while he is living with Aliya. Purab also shares about Hritik. On the other hand, Prachi enters Prahgya’s room. She finds Pragya sleeping. Prachi also notices that cupboard in Pragya’s room is not closed properly because of some books. While she goes to close the same, books fall down. She notices a photo but before she checks it, a strong wind comes by. It makes the photo flew aside. Prachi closes the window and starts keeping the books properly in the cupboard.

After she keeps the books inside, her attention is grabbed by the photo again. She feels that it must be her childhood photo. Meanwhile, Abhi tells Purab that he still loves Disha and that is why he is jealous to see Hritik with Disha. He also tells Purab that it might be Purab’s temporary fear of losing Disha as Disha will not let anyone enter her life so easily. Purab becomes even more restless. Abhi asks Purab about the reason he being with Aliya. Purab gets reminded of what the doctor had advised him about Aliya’s health. But he doesn’t share it with Abhi. Abhi learns that Purab is telling the lie but doesn’t force Purab for the truth. While he is about to leave from there, Purab asks him not to share with anyone that he met Disha. Purab fears for Aliya’s reaction if she learns that he met Disha. At the same time Aliya comes home. She looks for Purab in the room but doesn’t find him. She keeps on remembering that Disha and Purab were together. Aliya becomes very restless.

On the other hand, Disha feels guilty for pretending to Aliya that Purab cares for her a lot. At first she decides to call Aliya and apologize to her but later cancels the plan. Disha gets upset with herself for behaving like Aliya only. Meanwhile, Prachi picks up the photo but again some wind distracts her. Prachi closes another window but when she turns back to see the photo, it gets hidden due to the strong wind. So Prachi ignores it. In the mean time, Aliya comes to the terrace to look for Purab. Purab sees her disturbed. But Aliya gives some other reason but later finds Aliya crying. Aliya gets furious with Purab for meeting Disha without her information. She accuses Purab for cheating on her. Purab gets angry but instead of taking Aliya’s name, he takes Disha’s name which upsets Aliya even more. She leaves from there in anger. Meanwhile, Aryan enters Ranbir’s room at night. Ranbir assumes there is someone to steal something. Before he hits Aryan, Aryan reveals his identity. Rambir questions him for entering like that in his room. Aryan tells Ranbir that Shahana bursts her anger on him because of Rhea’s behaviour. Ranbir gets upset with Aryan for listening to stupid things from Shahana and not giving any back answer.

He asks Aryan to call back Shahana. Aryan goes to get his mobile. On the other hand, Purab tries to stop Aliya who is about to leave from the house in such a bad weather.