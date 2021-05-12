KumKum Bhagya: Abhi rejects Tanu’s proposal declares his love for Pragya

MUMBAI: The track of KumKum Bhagya is getting interested as Pragya, Prachi, and Ranbir are trying their best to save Abhi and prove that the allegations put on Abhi by Tanu are false.

In the previous episode, we saw how Tanu makes Pragya feel helpless and tells her that if she gets her married to Abhi, then only she will free him of the case, Pragya also agrees to it.

Now in the upcoming episode, Tanu’s lawyer will come and give a proposal to Abhi where he will say that Abhi will have to marry Tanu in order to get free from this case.

Abhi in returns tells that he is ready to go to Jail but not marry Tanu at any circumstances as they will have to leave Pragya forever and he can never do that.

He also declares his love for her and tells Tanu how much he hates her and no way he will ever marry her.

Tanu is upset and warns Abhi that till now he saw her love now begins her hatred for him which will destroy him completely.

On the other hand, Pragya makes her mind that she will get Abhi married to Tanu but then Prachi and Rhea have a plan to not let it happen.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will be Tanu’s next move and will Prachi and Rhea be able to save their parents marriage only time will tell.

