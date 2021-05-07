KumKum Bhagya: Abhi thanks Pragya for the fight, ignores Tanu’s calls

MUMBAI: The track of KumKum Bhagya is getting interested as Pragya, Prachi and Ranbir are trying their best to save Abhi and prove that the allegations put on Abhi by Tanu are false.

In the previous episode, we saw how Abhi gets bail and Pragya gets one step close to victory and everyone is happy as Abhi is out on Bail.

In the upcoming episode, Pragya will feel guilty that she isn’t able to save Abhi and that he is only out on bail, whereas Abhi makes her understand that she is doing her best and fighting for him and its because of her belief and fight he is out on bail and thanked her for the support and fight.

On the other hand, Tanu tries to call Abhi and entice him but he doesn’t pay attention to her call and blocks her which angers her and she vouches to destroy his life and send him to Jail.

Alia will tell Pragya that they should bribe Tanu and maybe then the case can turn, Pragya in return tells her to wait and not take any haste decision.

It will be interesting to see post the time of Bail is over will Pragya be able to save Abhi or no, or will he go back to prison?

What do you think who will win this battle Pragya or Tanu, do let us know in the comments below.

