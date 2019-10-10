News

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi's secret revelation to Meera!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 04:20 AM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show, Kumkum Bhagya is seeing interesting twists and turns in the storyline.

After a long time, Abhi and Pragya finally meet each other in the Police station.

However, Abhi and Pragya's love relationship doesn't gets along well.

Abhi and Pragya's love turns into a fight as Pragya defends Rishi while Abhi wants to gets justice for Priyanka.

Meanwhile, Abhi reaches to his house and misses Pragya when Meera arrives.

Meera is aware of Abhi's intense love for Pragya, but she has never seen Pragya's face.

Abhi misses Pragya and asks Meera as if she wants to see Pragya.

Let see how soon Meera will come across Prachi's mother being none other than Anuradha.

It will be quite interesting to watch how Abhi will realize the reality that Prachi is his daughter.

past seven days