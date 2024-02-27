Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup reminisces dance rehearsals with Alice Kaushik for Pandya Store!

MUMBAI: Pandya Store’s first season was extremely loved and appreciated only for its drama but off the screens, the actors bonded extremely well. Shiny Dixit, Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar and the others’ had a thick bond and they continue to be in touch with each other even today.

The actors are extremely active on social media and keep sharing pictures of their reunions and how much they adore each other through their respective handles.

Now, Simran Budharup has shared a moment of her dance rehearsals with Alice Kaushik from their show Pandya Store. Simran shared the video of the same on her social media handle with a caption that mentioned that she is reliving the moments of their dance rehearsals from the time they shot together on Pandya Store and that she even forgot some steps in the middle. She asked Alice if she remembers this time and showered love on her too.

Simran and Alice danced on Ghar Aao More Piya from the movie Kalank starring an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

Her caption read:

Though I Forgot in the Middle. But Couldn’t Stop Myself From Posting This. @alicekaushikofficial Do You Remember How We Rehearsed This. Lub You Alicia.

Take a look at the video below:

Isn’t their bond cute?

Tell us how much you miss watching Simran Budharup and Alice Kaushik's chemistry in Pandya Store!

