KumKum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha is happy all thanks to her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television.

The leads of the show, Sriti - Shabbir, are loved for their performances. The actors have also won a lot of awards and have gained a lot of applause for their performances. They have fans clubs dedicated to them.

The two are considered as one of the iconic and loved pairs of television and have won many awards.

Now, we came across a video where Sriti is happy, and the reason is her co-star Shabir aka Abhi of Kumkum Bhagya.

In the video, Sriti says that she is very happy today because she is going to perform with Shabir and she can’t wait to begin the act.

On the other hand, Shabir says that this video is for Shraddha Arya. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the video and was all heart for it.

Well, one of the main reasons the show is so successful is that the star cast gets along very well and have a good camaraderie with each other.

There is no doubt that Sriti and Shabbir make a lovely pair on screen, and fans love watching them together.

