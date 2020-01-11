Kumkum Bhagya: Aliya tries to instigate Ranbir’s mother against Prachi

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched television soaps. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and drama.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The latest episode sees how Prachi and Ranbir have a conversation wherein the former tells the latter that she has already left college and that he does not need to take much trouble for her. He then asks her to go home as Vikram is already coming to get his bail. Rhea gets worried and confesses in front of Aliya about leaking Prachi’s MMS. She also informs her about Ranbir’s fight with a friend. Prachi goes home and informs Pragya about Ranbir’s arrest.

Pragya then goes to the police station in order to help Ranbir. Meanwhile, Aliya also informs Abhi and Vikram about Ranbir’s arrest. She blames Prachi for everything but Abhi schools her for the same. Rhea tells him that it is, in fact, Prachi in the MMS but Abhi does not believe her. Aliya has an argument with Abhi and asks him the reason behind trusting Prachi. Abhi gives his own point of view about the same.

Aliya tries to instigate Ranbir’s mother Pallavi against Prachi by saying that she always makes Ranbir lend in trouble. Meanwhile, Pragya and Prachi reach the police station for getting Ranbir’s bail. At the same time, Abhi and Vikram also reach the police station for the same person. Abhi feels Pragya’s presence in the station and informs Vikram about the same. Vikram, however, asks him to stop fantasizing about Pragya. Abhi tells Ranbir that he is proud of him for whatever he did for Prachi. Ranbir is suspicious of Sanju and informs Rhea about the same which worries her. Meanwhile, Aliya asks Pallavi to make Rhea her daughter-in-law. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.