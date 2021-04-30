Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya mahasangam shelved because of this reason

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are two of the most loved shows on television and are also doing well when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Owing to the COVID situation and the new lockdown rules in Mumbai, where all the shootings have been stalled, Balaji shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have been shifted to Goa.

The present tracks of both are doing exceptionally well. Abhi and Preeta are in jail, and their respective family members are trying to save them.

As per media reports, since the shoot of both these serials is happening at the same place, the makers decided to have a mahasangam between the two shows.

But unfortunately, because of the channel's schedule, the mahasangam episode won’t take place. It has been shelved though there is no confirmation about the same.

Well, if it happens, this would be an interesting episode, and this is not the first time that both the shows have a mahasangam episode. In the past also, the audiences loved the episode.

The channels are also in a mess owing to the sudden rise in the COVID cases in our country, which have taken a toll on everyone.

But we hope someday to see the Bhagya serials come together. It will be an interesting watch to see Preeta and Pragya together.

