Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya to take Abhi-Pragya and Karan - Preeta's ROMANCE NOTCHES HIGHER this Valentines Day!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are two of the most loved shows on Indian Television.



Though the dramatization and events have been trolled a lot, the show manages to continue ruling the roost of the BARC charts time and again and win over the audience. The audience cannot have enough of Abhi and Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya which is played by Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. On the other hand, people also love its spin off, Kundali Bhagya which is driven by Karan and Preeta, enacted by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya.



The shows focus on how their love stands strong despite many problems and their unconditional love for one another.



With Valentines Day fast approaching, sources inform us that both the shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will have tracks which will celebrate the spirit of love! We yet do not know if this track would be an integration and would be a cross over of the two shows but we are certain that there will be a lot of romance brewing between Abhi-Pragya and Karan-Preeta!



Keep reading this space for more updates.