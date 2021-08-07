Kumkum Bhagya: Big Twist! Gautam spikes Pragya’s drink; Prachi saves Ranbir’s dad’s life

MUMBAI: The current track of Kumkum Bhagya is very interesting. Pragya has come from abroad to seek revenge on Abhi and the Mehra family. Finally, Pragya meets Abhi and tells him she is back to destroy him and seek revenge.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Rhea forgets about Mr. Kholi’s prescription and everyone is worried as his health ditorates, on the other hand, Gautam vouches to destroy Pragya.

In the upcoming episode, Gautam will be seen spiking Pragya’s coffee and she is unaware of it as he wants to take revenge on her, and now she would have to deal with her new enemy.

On the other hand, Mrs. Kholi will be worried for Ranbir’s dad as he would fall ill, and she tells Rhea to call Ranbir and the doctor as soon as possible.

Prachi would inform Mrs, Kholi that she had already given Mr, Kholi the first dose and she forgot to inform her about it.

Mrs, Kholi, thanked Prachi and tells her because of her, Ranbir’s dad's life is out of danger and she is thankful to her.

Rhea doesn’t like it and gets irked as Prachi is trying to make a place in Mr. Kholi’s life as she only supports Rhea.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Prachi will be able to make a place in Mrs. Kholi’s heart or no.

