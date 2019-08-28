KumKum Bhagya : Disha and Aliya fight over Purab

MUMBAI: In the last episode we saw that Aliya sees Purab and Disha going somewhere in Purab’s car. Purab drops Disha at her home. Hritik meets Purab and Disha outside Disha’s house. Purab gets jealous to see Hritik being very friendly with Disha. Meanwhile, Sarita decides to make Pragya call Mr. Mehra at their house for some meal so that both of them can meet. Pragya also agrees to invite Mr. Mehra along with his family.

Tonight’s episode begins with Pragya missing Kiara. She talks to Kiara’s photo. On the other hand, Abhi also messes up with his wardrobe. He also misses Pragya and promises not to fight with Pragya when he will meet him sometime as his mood is good.

Both of them get some positive feelings about each other. They also feel that it must be the misunderstanding between them about Kiara’s death. Meanwhile, Purab and Hritik are on the way.

Hritik tells him that Disha is such a nice person that even though she humiliates him everytime, she is a friend to him. He also shares that the office couligues assume as if he is having an affair with Disha. Purab gets shocked and presses emergency break of the car. But pretends to be very normal to Hritik. Hritik tells Purab that he knows that Disha must have heartbreak but he doesn’t know the person.

On the other hand, Aliya keeps brooding about Purab and Disha. But still she keeps making herself understand that there must be some other reason of Purab and Disha being together. By that time Purab arrives home. She tries to talk to him indirectly about Purab meeting Disha but Purab lies to her saying that he was late from office only.

Aliya gets shocked to see him telling lie to her. In the night, Pragya remembers of inviting Mr.Mehra for lunch. Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) also tells Pragya that they should meet once as he is actually excited to see her and meet her. Pragya also grabs the chance and invites him and Vikram for lunch. By mistake Abhi starts flirting but stops himself as it may give a wrong interpretation. He accepts Pragya’s invitation. Both of them feel lonely. On the other hand, Aliya is very disturbed as Purab tells her lie about being late home.

Meanwhile, Shahana tries calling Aryan at night but he doesn’t pick up the call. He calls back but Shahana gets angry with him for no reason. So both of them end up fighting with each other.

She gets furious with Aryan for Rhea who tries to humiliate Prachi everytime. Aryan gets very annoyed with it. Meera listens to him. She asks him about the issue. Meera gets into a dilemma as if she scolds Rhea, Aliya will get upset and continue supporting Rhea in her wrong deeds.

Menawhile, Aliya pays a visit to Disha. Disha wonders as someone presses the door bell very late at night. She doubts if it is Purab. But when she opens the door, gets shocked to see Aliya there. Disha remembers about the way Aliya had told her that Purab is her husband and he will be hers forever.

Disha questions Aliya for being at her door step. Aliya asks her to leave away from Purab. Disha tells her that she is not at all interested to discuss any personal matter.

Aliya keeps on taunting Disha about again trying to come closer. Disha sees Aliya being restless for Purab so she reminds Aliya about what she did with Disha few years ago.

So she tries to provoke Aliya even more which makes Aliya even more. Disha tells Aliya that Purab has not forgotten his love for Disha and those feelings are developing again. Will Aliya be able to cross question Purab about it? Stay hooked to find out.