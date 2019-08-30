Kumkum Bhagya: Disha sees Aliya crying in Purab’s arms

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Aliya leaving the house in the storm while Purab tries to stop her but she doesn’t stop. Disha is at home and she wants to share her sadness with someone. She realises the only person she can talk about this to is Pragya. She calls Pragya crying on the phone. Pragya gets worried and asks Disha to come home so they can talk. Aryan tells Ranbir that Shahana scolded him for being Rhea’s cousin. Ranbir asks Aryan to scold Shahana too. However, Aryan doesn’t feel angry towards Shahana. Ranbir tries to write notes for Aryan but he thinks Ranbir is being too mean. When Vikram enters the room Ranbir stops their plan.

Aliya is walking in the middle of the road and sees a car approaching. She stands in front of a car hoping to die but Purab takes her away at the last moment. Disha is in the cab and sees Aliya crying in Purab’s arms. Aliya asks Purab if she loves Disha still. Purab tells Aliya he doesn’t love Disha because Aliya threatens to kill herself. Disha takes the cab to Pragya’s house. She tells Pragya that she is a very bad woman. She tells Pragya what happened between her and Aliya that night. Disha says she feels bad for lying and saying Purab is still in love with her. Pragya asks Disha to tell her why she left Purab first.