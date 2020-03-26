News

Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar brings out her nerdy side

26 Mar 2020 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular shows. Mugdha Chaphekar plays Prachi in it. The actress has received a lot of appreciation from everyone because of her stellar performance in the same. She portrays the role of a simple and intelligent middle-class girl who is also ready to fight at times when it comes to her family and loved ones.  

Mugdha recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks unrecognizable. The actress is seen flaunting a nerdy look which is very different from her character as Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya. Clad in a blue printed night suit, Mugdha dons a pair of framed glasses and holds a book in her hands while looking back at the camera.

Have a look.

