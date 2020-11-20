Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh says Bigg Boss 14 makers showed her as one 'Bimbo'

MUMBAI: Naina Singh is a popular television actress. She is known for her performance in the TV soap Kumkum Bhagya. Recently, she grabbed headlines for participating in Bigg Boss 14.

She made a smashing entry in Bigg Boss 14 but could not continue on the reality show for long. She was evicted within two weeks.

Naina blames the makers of the show as she was not shown much despite performing in the tasks and keeping opinions in front of everyone.

The actress said to a leading daily, “Everyone wants to play the game according to them. Someone plays using the sympathy card, victim card. But what I really hated about my journey was whatever I spoke about my personal life about the mask task, it was not shown.”

ALSO READ: Check out what Naina Singh is up to post her eviction from Bigg Boss 14

She added, “In that house at some point or the other everyone is talking about their personal life, but they chose to show that Naina is only bothered about makeup, expensive dresses and has a house. Do they know about my struggles, whether I was in depression or not? Do they know how I have managed to reach so far in the day? If makers were showing Eijaz, Shardul's struggle and personal life, why did they choose to ignore my side of the story? Don't show me in a wrong light, at least, tell my side of the story also. Telecast the things that I spoke. They have just shown me as one 'Bimbo' who has done nothing on the show.”

Do you support Naina? Do you think she was shown as one 'Bimbo'? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna, Naina Singh and Aamna Sharif turn pastel lehengas into a glamorous trend this festive season

CREDITS: TIMES OF INDIA