Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha reveals her MAN CRUSH and we can't keep calm

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha became a household name for her show Kumkum Bhagya. The actress who is presently playing the lead role of Pragya in the popular drama series has become everyone's favourite.

Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on the small screens for many years now and is one of the most-watched shows of the small screen.

Sriti's onscreen pairing with Shabir Ahluwalia has become quite hit among the fans. The duo is one of the most popular onscreen jodis of the Telly world.

While we have seen how commoners drool over their favourite celebs for their good looks, our favourite TV stars too are the same.

Sriti recently revealed her man crush and fans really can't keep calm. Any guesses who is the lucky guy? Well, let us tell you!

The actress shared a video of TV actor Sandeep Baswana and captioned it as her man crush.

Take a look:

Sandeep is Sriti's Kumkum Bhagya co-star Ashlesha Savant's husband. He has been a part of many popular shows like Udaan, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karam Apna Apna, Kasauti Zindagi Kya among others.

