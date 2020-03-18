Kumkum Bhagya: Fans demand to bring Abhi and Pragya together or they will boycott the show

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television. The lead pair of the show is loved by the audience and the viewers.

As we all know the storyline of the show is focusing on how Abhi and Pragya till now haven’t met each other and how they always miss the chance.

This is the case since the show started. The two have never been together and due to some or the other problem they get separated.

Seems like the fans are tired now and fan cubs have demanded that the makers of the show should get the two back as they are waiting to see their on-screen romance.

The fans have said that it’s high time that the makers unite the couple and that they cannot wait anymore.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhi and Pragya as a couple is loved by their fans and they would want to see them together.

Check out the post below: