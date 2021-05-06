KumKum Bhagya: Finally, Abhi gets bail, Tanu’s plan fails

MUMBIA: The track of Kumkum Bhagya is getting interested as Pragya, Prachi and Ranbir are trying their best to save Abhi and prove that the allegations put on Abhi by Tanu are false.

In the previous episode, we saw how Tanu revealed to Pragya that she has killed her lawyer and destroyed the evidence of Abhi’s innocence and Pragya stands helpless.

Now in the upcoming episode, one would see how Pragya’s lawyer reaches the court and proves that mental stability of Abhi during the crime stating that e was in a childlike situation and at that time on cannot be thinking of such crimes.

The doctor also testifies it and the judge also takes the point into consideration which shocks Tanu.

Raghuveer ( Pragya’s lawyer) asks the court to grant bail for Abhi as he is cooperating with the police and is on medication and he deserves to be out on bail until the next hearing, the judge finally grants Abhi bail and now he is out of jail.

Tanu doesn’t seem happy about the situation and thus, challenges Pragya once again that there is no way she is going to win the case and that Abhi is just out for three days and in the next hearing he will be locked up in jail forever.

Well, Pragya tells her with lot of confidence that she will save Abhi and when she loses it will be exciting to see her expression.

It will be interesting to see if Pragya could find an evidence against Tanu and would she set Abhi free, only time will tell.

