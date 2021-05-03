KumKum Bhagya: Finally! Pragya to expose Tanu as she gets solid proof where she confesses of filing a false case against Abhi

MUMBAI: The track of KumKum Bhagya is getting interested as Pragya, Prachi, and Ranbir are trying their best to save Abhi and prove that the allegations put on Abhi by Tanu are false.

In the previous episode, we saw how Prachi and Ranbir were in the jail and Pragya saved them and how Rhea questioned Ranbir on his feelings for Prachi.

Now in the upcoming episode, Pragya will finally be happy as she would be able to expose Tanu as she has got her recording where she has confessed that she has put a false allegation on Abhi and challenged Pragya that she still wouldn’t be able to save Abhi.

(ALSO READ : Omg! Rhea plays a prank on Prachi in KumKum Bhagya)

Pragya also tells that she knows some who is a voice analyst and he is ready to testify in court that this voice recording is of Tanu’s.

On the other hand, Ranbir has also got a solid proof, as per Abhi’s medical record when the incident of molestation happened with Tanu, Abhi mind state was good and he could only feel two emotions of happiness and sadness so there is no way that he could so anything wrong with Tanu, confirmed the doctor.

With these two solid proofs seems like Pragya is very close in winning the case and might be able to prove Abhi’s innocence.

Well, what do you think will Pragya win the case, or will there be a twist to it, do let us know in the comments below?

For more updates on Kumkum Bhagya stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ: It was not easy to maintain Nandini's innocence: Anagha Bhosale)