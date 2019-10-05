Kumkum Bhagya: Inspector drags Abhi out of the prison

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Police comes and arrests Rishi for molesting Priyanka. Just when they were taking Rishi with them, Pragya comes and tries to stop them. The police tell them to co-operate and takes Rishi in their custody. Pragya assures Rishi that he would not fall into any kind of trouble and that she would do everything in her ability to get him out of the prison.



Meanwhile, an infuriated Abhi was waiting at the police station to make sure the police arrests Rishi. As soon as he came to know that the cops have put Rishi behind bars, he breaks inside the prison and beats Rishi severely. Here, Pragya calls Disha and asks her to help her connect with a lawyer. Disha forwards Mr. Joshi’s number and wondered whether or not it was Pragya who needed the lawyer.



The inspector drags Abhi out of the prison and explained him that it was not within legal boundaries to beat someone inside the jail. Abhi calms down slowly and apologizes for his mistake. The cops tell him that the commissioner would come any minute and that he was needed to be in his best behaviour . Here, Pragya requested the inspector to let her meet Rishi for few.