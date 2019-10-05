News

Kumkum Bhagya: Inspector drags Abhi out of the prison

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Oct 2019 10:51 AM

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Police comes and arrests Rishi for molesting Priyanka. Just when they were taking Rishi with them, Pragya comes and tries to stop them. The police tell them to co-operate and takes Rishi in their custody. Pragya assures Rishi that he would not fall into any kind of trouble and that she would do everything in her ability to get him out of the prison. 

Meanwhile, an infuriated Abhi was waiting at the police station to make sure the police arrests Rishi. As soon as he came to know that the cops have put Rishi behind bars, he breaks inside the prison and beats Rishi severely. Here, Pragya calls Disha and asks her to help her connect with a lawyer. Disha forwards Mr. Joshi’s number and wondered whether or not it was Pragya who needed the lawyer. 

The inspector drags Abhi out of the prison and explained him that it was not within legal boundaries to beat someone inside the jail. Abhi calms down slowly and apologizes for his mistake. The cops tell him that the commissioner would come any minute and that he was needed to be in his best behaviour. Here, Pragya requested the inspector to let her meet Rishi for few.

Tags > Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi, Rishi, Priyanka, Pragya, Disha, Mr. Joshi, Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Vin Rana, Mugdha Chaphekar, Naina Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt

past seven days