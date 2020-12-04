Kumkum Bhagya ka AbhiaurKundali Bhagya kiPreeta ab ek family mein!

Wondering how Abhi and Preeta, your favourite characters from two different shows, have come together as part of one family? No. It is not a mistake. Read on to know how you can curate your own TV family!

Leading OTT platform ZEE5 has some exciting news for its viewers. It is launching a first-of-its-kind gaming experience titled ZEE5 Super Family League. ZEE5 brings you a unique game that will test your fandom for your favourite shows and help you engage better with the characters that you love. That’s right…India's first ever gamification in the fiction space!

So what do you need to do? Well, start off by creating your very own ZEE Super Family. Hand pick your favourite characters from prime time shows across different categories.Download the app now and start playing the game. Did we mention that it is completely free to play and that there are prizes to be won?From shopping vouchers and smart TVs to mobile phones and cars, it’s all up for grabs.

The prime time shows are as follows.



1. Kumkum Bhagya

2. Kundali Bhagya

3. Tujhse Hai Raabta

4. GuddanTumse Na Ho Payega

5. Qurbaan Hua

6. RaamPyaareSirfHamare

7. Apna Time BhiAayega

8. HamariWali Good News

The following are the six categories for relationships.

1. Pati / Premi

2. Patni / Premika

3. Villian / Vamp

4. Bahu / Beti

5. Dost / Rishtedar

6. Maa / Saas



What happens next is that you earn scores on the basis of the performance of the characters. Characters earn scores for each action that they perform in their daily episodes, for example, praying, romancing, getting married, or crying.



Are you disappointed that your family is not performing according to your expectations? Well, this is not the real world. In the reel world, you have the option of modifying your family. Yes! Change your family on as often as a daily basis to improve your scores. In addition, earn exciting rewards such as televisions and mobile phones as you cross each level in the game.Quick! Create your super family now by downloading ZEE5, and start playing ZSFL for free. Or simply log on to superfamily.zee5.com.

ZEE5 offers Indian and international movies and TV shows, music, live TV, and health and lifestyle content across 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, and Punjabi. The app can be customized as per your preferred language and you can binge watch from over 1,00,000+ hours of TV shows along with 500 series! It has truly changed the way we consume content.