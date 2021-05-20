KumKum Bhagya: OMG! Abhi and Pragya to get divorced

MUMBAI: The track of Kumkum Bhagya is getting interested as Pragya, Prachi and Ranbir are trying their best to save Abhi and prove that the allegations put on Abhi by Tanu are false.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Tanu was getting nightmares of Pragya and she decides that before she gets married to Abhi she needs to get Pragya out of Abhi’s life.

Now in the upcoming episode, Tanu will tell Pragya in front of the whole family that she will only marry Abhi once he divorces Pragya as then only her marriage will be legal.

This shocks everyone, and Abhi refuses to give Pragya a divorce but then she makes him understand that this only the way they can save him from going to Jail.

Finally, Pragya aggress to give Abhi Divorce but she has a condition that the divorced will be signed only post the hearing which Tanu’s disagrees to do so.

But Pragya is firm in her decision and doesn’t bend down to Tanu’s needs if she doesn’t agree to her condition.

Well, it will be interesting to see how will Abhi and Pragya go about this divorce and will Tanu ever find out that this a trap?

What do you think will Abhi be a free bird or will he get imprisonment?

