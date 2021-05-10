Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Tanu demands Pragya to get her married with Abhi

MUMBAI: The track of Kumkum Bhagya is getting interested as Pragya, Prachi and Ranbir are trying their best to save Abhi and prove that the allegations put on Abhi by Tanu are false.

In the previous episode, we saw how Abhi thanked Pragya, and how Abhi ignored all her calls and she vouches to destroy her.

Now in the upcoming episode, Pragya will come and meet Tanu and will fall on her feet to take the case back and save Abhi, on the other hand, Tanu will insult her and question her love for Abhi.

(ALSO READ: Priyal Mahajan aka Purvi of Molkki speaks about doing a reality show and reveals her dream role)

Tanu will agree to take the case back but only on one condition that Pragya has to get Abhi married to Tanu and will have to leave his life and go out forever.

Praya is shocked by her demand and at first, refuses to do so and then Tanu tells her that if she doesn’t then Abhi will go to Jail forever.

She tells Pragya that she has only two days left as she needs to decide in the next 24 hours, Pragya doesn’t know what to say and is shocked and is left helpless.

It will be interesting to see what Pragya will do to save Abhi, will she get him married or will she get the proof against Tanu only time will tell.

What do you think what will Pragya do, let us know in the comments below?

For more updates on Kumkum Bhagya stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna REVEALS that Hina Khan had WARNED her that Naagin 5 is a tough show)