Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi informs police about robbery

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rhea asking Ranbir not to be stressed. She calls him as her boyfriend. While they are talking some romantic things, Prachi enters the cabin by then. Ranbir gets upset with her for not taking permission before entering. But Prachi still waits there. She comes there to remind him about the meeting. Rhea also humiliates Prachi for talking to Ranbir rudely who is her boss. Prachi also insults her. Prachi leaves from there in anger. Rhea gets delighted as she sees Ranbir talking rudely with Prachi. But Ranbir does that so that Rhea doesn’t insult Prachi more. Prachi on the other hand gets irked with Ranbir’s behaviour. One of the colleagues comes to Prachi to gossip about Rhea and Ranbir. But Prachi avoids talking to her. Rhea and Ranbir then leave from the office together. The receptionist feels that there is something cooking between Rhea and Ranbir. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Rhea are on the way. Rhea finds that Ranbir is driving slow. Ranbir shares that Prachi has accompanied him in the car so many times so she has made him drive slow. Rhea gets into dilemma as to whether she should drop the plan of breaking Prachi’s heart or not.



She also fears that Ranbir might fall in love with Prachi. Ranbir questions her as she looks brooding something. But Rhea doesn’t tell him. In the office Prachi finds that Ranbir has forgotten the documents required for loan. So she decides to go personally to give him the documents as they are important. In the bank there are some people discussing about their plan. They find that constable Vishnu is present there. Ranbir and Rhea also reach there. Rhea sees some of those. Ranbir sees them. He holds Rhea’s hand and makes her comfortable. Rhea gets delighted. But she remembers that her friends had told her that everyone talks about Prachi and Ranbir. She decides to prove to her friends about it. On the other hand, the goons kidnap a person outside the bank. They also make the security guard unconscious to enter the bank as they all intend to rob the bank.



By then Prachi also arrives there. She notices something fishy in the car. As she moves ahead, she finds that the security guard is unconscious. She runs towards the bank. In the bank Rhea scolds Dimpy for misleading her against Prachi and Ranbir. Dimpy tries to make Rhea calm down. By that time Prachi comes there. She holds Rhea’s hand asking her to get out from there as there can be big trouble. But Rhea doesn’t believe her. She tries explaining that there is going to be an attack on the bank. Prachi again warns Rhea to be safe. Dimpy hears their conversation. She grabs the chance to instigate Rhea against Prachi. But Rhea gets angry and disconnects the call. Prachi informs the police about the robbery. Constable Vishnu who is in the same bank doesn’t find anything suspicious. So his senior doesn’t believe Prachi. Goons enter the bank with their faces covered. Prachi tries calling Ranbir. Ranbir tells her that he is with the bank manager. Prachi enters the cabin. She asks the manager to press emergency alarm but before that the goons enter the cabin.



They take the manager outside on gun point. Everyone else is host aged except Ranbir and Prachi as they hide themselves. Ranbir takes Prachi to a safe place and asks her to stay there till he rescues Rhea too. Prachi asks him to take her with him so that they can rescue Rhea from the robbers. Both of them keep arguing. By then Prachi sees one of the robbers coming towards that cabin.