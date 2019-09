MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for television viewers! ZEE TV’s most promising couple, Abhi and Pragya, is finally close to meet each other in the upcoming episode.

Abhi and Pragya will soon unite when Pragya will unknowingly invite Abhi and Mehras for the Ganpati Utsav.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will bring Abhi and Pragya together. The grand utsav will undoubtedly see Abhi's strong bonding with Prachi while Pragya will also bless Rhea as her daughter.

Pragya and Abhi will finally be meeting each other in the function.

On the other hand, Pragya and Abhi will also revive their old moments of love and the moment they parted ways from each other.

The coming episode will witness Abhi and Pragya's decision to reunite their broken relationship for their daughters, Prachi and Rhea.