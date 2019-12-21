Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya decides to let Prachi-Ranbir realise their feelings

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prachi having kheer made by Pragya. Her mood is made with it. Pragya asks Prachi about Ranbir. Prachi gets upset to hear Ranbir’s name. Pragya tells Prachi that Ranbir is a nice guy who fought for Prachi. Pragya asks Prachi about how much % Prachi likes Ranbir. Prachi finds the questions weird but still she tells Pragya that she likes Ranbir 50% and rest of the % she hates him. Pragya gets some signal as she assumes that Prachi and Ranbir are in love but they haven’t realised it. Prachi then decides to call Ranbir to remind him about a meeting in bank. On the other hand Rhea confronts Ranbir about the connection between him and Prachi. Ranbir gets very furious with her. By then he gets call from Prachi. She asks him about the meeting but Ranbir talks to her rudely and disconnects the call. He asks Rhea whether she needs any other proof. Prachi on the other hand gets irritated with Ranbir’s rude behaviour. On the other hand Pragya and Sarita discuss about Prachi and Ranbir. Pragya feels that Prachi hasn’t realised that she is in love with Ranbir.



Shahana overhears the same. She decides to go and talk to Prachi but Pragya stops her. On the other hand Rhea gets convinced that Ranbir has feelings for her only. She apologizes to Ranbir for doubting him in Prachi’s case. She asks Ranbir to apologize to Prachi for his rude behaviour with her. Ranbir keeps brooding whether he really has special place for Prachi in his heart, On the other hand Shahana promises Pragya to make Prachi confess her feelings for Ranbir. Sarita gets set to visit Ranbir’s house to fix the wedding. Pragya asks Sarita not to make hurry. But Sarita seems to be very excited. Pragya decides to let Prachi and Ranbir realise their feelings. Sarita and Shahana also support her. After some time Abhi arrives home. Pragya also arrives there in a cab. Abhi gets a call from inspector to discuss about the kidnapping case. But before Pragya comes to him, he goes inside. Dasi takes a pooja plate asking Abhi to come with her to his room where she will tie the holy thread to him.



Pragya enters the house but still she cannot see Abhi in the house as he goes upstairs with Dasi but the holy flower petals get showered on her by Abhi by mistake. Pragya collects the petals and keeps them on the table. Later Pragya moves towards Ranbir’s house. She meets Pallavi. Pallavi takes her to meet Ranbir. Pragya gives him medicines for his injury and feels sorry as the doctor couldn’t come in time that day. She tries to find out whether Ranbir has feelings for Prachi. Ranbir initially avoids telling her but then he just tells her that it is like he has a girlfriend but not yet confirmed. Pragya assumes that it must be Prachi. She gets delighted. Ranbir recollects what Rhea had told him. Pragya tells him that she has a trick to clear his confusion about his girlfriend called ‘confusion erasing dream’. She asks Ranbir to close his eyes and imagine his girlfriend with him in foggy atmosphere. But Ranbir finds Rhea and Prachi both. He gets shocked and leaves from there. Pragya wonders about it.