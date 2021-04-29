Kumkum Bhagya : Pragya gets a victory, Tanu challenges her

MUMBAI: These days the track of KumKum Bhagya is quite interesting and the audiences are quite hooked on to the show as Pragya is trying her best to save Abhi and free him from jail.

In the previous episode, we saw how Tanu gets Prachi and Ranbir arrested and Pragya rushes to save them.

In the upcoming episode, one would see how Pragya reaches the police station and then free Prachi and Ranbir as they get bail.

On the other hand, Tanu challenges Pragya and tells her that whatever she does she is going to lose the battle this time and Abhi is going to jail and she won’t be able to save him.

Pragya tells her that until she is alive no one can harm her family and she will save her husband and this time Tanu is going to lose and she should be ready for it.

Pragya knowns the cunning mind of Tanu and the evidence that she has, and she gets worried about how she would save Abhi, but she has full confidence in her lawyer.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Pragya will save Abhi and how she would expose Tanu’s lie to the entire media who thinks Abhi is in fault.

