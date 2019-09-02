Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya lands herself in trouble

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya, is up for high voltage drama.

Abhi and Pragya are up for a major encounter. The two have yet not met each other even after so many hits and misses.

While the major drama is yet to unfold, Abhi, Prachi and Rhea get stuck in a terrorist attack.

Pragya gets to know about it and thus rushes to their rescue. She couldn't let her daughter Prachi be in trouble.

Pragya rushes to rescue them but lands herself in trouble.

This mission of Pragya will make her have an encounter with Abhi and thus it will bring the turning point in the story.