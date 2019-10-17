Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya leaves with Prachi to find clues

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Pragya starts to join the dot in order to expose Priyanka while Purab gets heartbroken to see Disha in Ritik’s arms. Later, Ranbir has a moment with Rhea while the latter reminds him of their deal. Ranbir praises Rhea’s beauty while chasing Aryan. Abhi and Purab had a great time at the restro -bar dancing their hearts out. Pragya leaves with Prachi to find clues which would help her prove Rishi innocent. Rishi agreed to help Sarita Ben while Pragya was away.



Pragya comes to Rishi’s office with Prachi and meets the office boy, Harish. Pragya asks Harish whether or not Rishi’s boss had called him the other day in the cabin. Harish tells Pragya that Priyanka had told him to ask Rishi to come to the cabin and that Rishi’s boss had directly not called him. Pragya thanked Harish but he tells her not to reveal his identity as he had a family to take care of and that he couldn’t afford to lose his job.



Meanwhile, Aalia returns from her abroad trip and finds Disha’s picture in the room which Purab had accidentally left. She comes to the office and asks Purab the reason why he was bothered. She hides the truth and reminds Purab that he was married to her by giving him their engagement ring. Elsewhere, Pragya meets Vikram and tells him how her husband and Rhea had a striking similarity.