Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya refuses Rishi to meet Priyanka

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Aliya talks to Purab and asks him to accompany her for a party as they have received an invitation. Purab acts distant and asks her to go alone. Aliya tries to communicate with him but he keeps on shunning her. Aliya gets fed up but soon Abhishek arrives there. He asks about the invitation too. Aliya tells him that she has kept his invitation on his desk. Later, Priyanka calls Abhishek and tells him that Rishi is asking to meet her one last time. Abhishek forbids Priyanka to meet him but Priyanka persuades him. She tells him that he wants to apologise and see her one last time. Suddenly, Abhishek’s phone slips from his hands and falls into the fish bowl. Vikram arrives there and asks him to get a waterproof phone. Meanwhile, Priyanka asks the cab driver to lend her his phone and asks him to give her some privacy.



She calls Rishi from the unknown number. Madhu gets annoyed at how Rishi leaves his phone anywhere and it keeps ringing. Rishi comes and picks up the call. He realises that it’s Priyanka. Priyanka pretends to cry and asks him to meet her one last time. She apologises to him for her mistakes and tells him that she will be punished for it soon. Rishi tells Pragya that it’s Priyanka on the call and she’s asking him to meet her. Pragya refuses Rishi to meet Priyanka. Priyanka sobs and persuades Rishi but later she tells him that she won’t force him to meet her. Rishi contemplates after Priyanka’s call and Priyanka does a countdown because she knows that Rishi is softhearted and would definitely agree to meet her. Rishi calls her in the next 5 seconds and agrees to meet her at the cliff. Later, Abhishek asks Purab to lend him his phone as he damaged his own. He calls Pragya and tells her that Rishi called Priyanka to meet. Pragya disagrees with him and tells him that Priyanka called Rishi to meet and apologise to him. Both of them argue about it and Pragya tells Rishi that Priyanka is a liar. They both decide to go to the cliff to see what is happening.



Meanwhile, as Rishi arrives to meet Priyanka, she hugs him. He gets her away from himself and asks her to keep distance while speaking to him. Priyanka gets emotional and begins to cry. She tells him that she understood after the breakup that she should’ve never let him go. She kept touching Rishi and talking about how she regrets their breakup. She tells him that she loves him a lot. Rishi gets frustrated and asks her to come to the point. She begs him to accept her again. Rishi asks her to quit her drama. She keeps sobbing and Rishi begins to feel bad for her. He asks her to stop crying. Priyanka takes him aside. She goes to take the matchbox and lights a fire in the woods kept on the ground. She turns on some mantra’s on her phone and takes Rishi’s hand. She takes him around the fire and begins the marital circumambulations. Rishi pulls his hand and douses the fire. He gets enraged and tells Priyanka that she was his biggest mistake in life and walks away. Later, Ranbir wonders why did he agree with Prachi when she said that the girl in the miniskirt is not his type. Ranbir asks his mother what kind of girls does she think he likes. His mother tells him that he thinks he likes girls who wear short skirts and are free spirited. But in fact, he likes girls who are exactly the opposite kind. To give him an example, she takes Prachi’s name. Ranbir begins to ponder if he really likes girls like Prachi after his mother leaves him with this thought.